India set Sri Lanka 447 to win second test

13 Mar 2022 11:43PM (Updated: 13 Mar 2022 11:50PM)
BENGALURU, India : India set Sri Lanka a target of 447 to win the second and final test after declaring on 303-9 in the second innings on day two of the pink-ball match on Sunday.

Shreyas Iyer top scored for India with a knock of 67 while Rishabh Pant brought up the fastest test fifty by an Indian off just 28 balls.

Sri Lankan spinner Praveen Jayawickrama picked up crucial wickets to dismantle India's middle order and he finished with figures of 4-78 while Lasith Embuldeniya chipped in with three wickets.

Source: Reuters

