Logo
Logo

Sport

India survive Bethell onslaught to book T20 World Cup final spot
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

India survive Bethell onslaught to book T20 World Cup final spot

India survive Bethell onslaught to book T20 World Cup final spot
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 - Semi Final - India v England - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - March 5, 2026 India's Ishan Kishan and England's Jos Buttler in action REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
India survive Bethell onslaught to book T20 World Cup final spot
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 - Semi Final - India v England - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - March 5, 2026 India's Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson run between the wickets REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
India survive Bethell onslaught to book T20 World Cup final spot
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 - Semi Final - India v England - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - March 5, 2026 India's Sanju Samson walks after being dismissed by England's Will Jacks REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
06 Mar 2026 01:32AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MUMBAI, March 5 : Defending champions India withstood Jacob Bethell's brilliant hundred in a thrilling match to beat England by seven runs on Thursday and reach the Twenty20 World Cup final.

Put in to bat, India racked up a commanding 253-7 as Sanju Samson struck a commanding 89, supported by fluent contributions from Shivam Dube and Ishan Kishan.

England's reply was carried single-handedly by Bethell, who plundered a 48-ball 105 to keep his team in the hunt, but the two-time champions fell just short.

India will face New Zealand in Sunday's final in Ahmedabad as they aim to become the first team to retain the T20 World Cup title.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement