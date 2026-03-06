India survive Bethell onslaught to book T20 World Cup final spot

MUMBAI, March 5 : Defending champions India withstood Jacob Bethell's brilliant hundred in a thrilling match to beat England by seven runs on Thursday and reach the Twenty20 World Cup final.

Put in to bat, India racked up a commanding 253-7 as Sanju Samson struck a commanding 89, supported by fluent contributions from Shivam Dube and Ishan Kishan.

England's reply was carried single-handedly by Bethell, who plundered a 48-ball 105 to keep his team in the hunt, but the two-time champions fell just short.

India will face New Zealand in Sunday's final in Ahmedabad as they aim to become the first team to retain the T20 World Cup title.