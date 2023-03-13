Logo
India into Test Championship final after Sri Lanka lose in New Zealand
India into Test Championship final after Sri Lanka lose in New Zealand

13 Mar 2023 04:06PM (Updated: 13 Mar 2023 04:06PM)
India will take on Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in London in June after Sri Lanka's hopes of edging them out were dashed by a loss to New Zealand in the first test in Christchurch on Monday.

Sri Lanka would have qualified for the WTC final if they had swept New Zealand in their two-match series and Australia denied India victory in the ongoing fourth test in Ahmedabad.

The second WTC final will be played at The Oval from June 7 to 11. New Zealand beat India by eight wickets in the inaugural final in 2021.

Source: Reuters

