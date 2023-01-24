Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

India thrash New Zealand by 90 runs to complete ODI series sweep
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

India thrash New Zealand by 90 runs to complete ODI series sweep

India thrash New Zealand by 90 runs to complete ODI series sweep

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Asian Cup - India v Sri Lanka - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 6, 2022 India's Rohit Sharma in action REUTERS/Christopher Pike

24 Jan 2023 11:42PM (Updated: 24 Jan 2023 11:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

India captain Rohit Sharma and opener Shubman Gill each scored a century as they defeated New Zealand by 90 runs in the final one-day international in Indore on Tuesday, completing a 3-0 series sweep.

Young gun Gill made 112, six days after scoring a double ton in the first game, while Rohit hit 101 as the duo powered India to 385-9 after being put in to bat.

In response, New Zealand opener Devon Conway made 138 but the rest of his teammates produced an underwhelming batting performance as the visitors were bowled out with eight overs remaining.

Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets each, while Yuzvendra Chahal took two.

India won the second ODI in Raipur by eight wickets, and the first in Hyderabad by 12 runs.

The teams will next compete in a three-match Twenty20 series, starting on Friday in Ranchi.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.