India thump woeful South Africa to win T20 series

:Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma smashed scintillating centuries as India thumped South Africa by 135 runs in Johannesburg on Friday to claim the four-match Twenty20 International series 3-1 and inflict a heaviest ever defeat in the format on their hosts.

World champions India elected to bat and posted a huge 283 for one in their 20 overs before bowling out their hosts for 148 as they dominated all facets of the game.

Samson crashed a third T20 hundred in five innings, his other two scores being ducks, as he blasted an unbeaten 109 from 56 balls, while Varma made it centuries in consecutive innings with 120 not out from 47 balls, including 10 sixes.

The pair put on a T20 record second wicket partnership of 210 from 85 balls as they bludgeoned the ball to all parts in the face of poor bowling from the shellshocked home side.

"It is difficult for me to choose which is the best between the knocks, both of them were brilliant," India captain Suryakumar Yadav said.

"We knew there would be something in this wicket when the lights come on and we stuck to our lines with the ball. It is always a challenging to win in South Africa, so this is a special day that will stay with me forever."

South Africa were not helped by several dropped catches in a ragged performance in the field as they conceded a team record number of runs in a T20 international innings.

India seamers Arshdeep Singh (3-20) and Hardik Pandya (1-8) reduced the home side to 10-4 to end the contest early as they produced movement off the wicket, something their hosts could not.

Tristan Stubbs top scored in the home side's innings with 43 from 29 balls as they fell well short of their target.

South Africa's previous biggest T20 loss was by 111 runs against Australia last year.

"We were completely outplayed in all three aspects of the game," home captain Aiden Markram said. "You have to give India a lot of credit, with bat and ball they put us under pressure in both innings. We need to have some honest reflections.

"We want to get better at executing and moving forward with our skills as a team. Hopefully in the long run we can do that."