Sport

India v Australia Dharamsala test shifted to Indore over outfield concerns
Sport

India v Australia Dharamsala test shifted to Indore over outfield concerns

India v Australia Dharamsala test shifted to Indore over outfield concerns
Cricket - India v South Africa - First ODI - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, India - March 12, 2020 General view inside the stadium during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
India v Australia Dharamsala test shifted to Indore over outfield concerns
The shadow of a man falls on a backdrop with the logo of the India's cricket board BCCI before the start of a news conference to announce its cricket team's coach, in Mumbai, India, August 16, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo
13 Feb 2023 01:25PM (Updated: 13 Feb 2023 01:25PM)
NEW DELHI : The third test between India and Australia has been shifted to Indore following concerns about the quality of the outfield at the original venue in Dharamsala, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday.

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association had recently re-laid the outfield at Dharamsala for what would have been just the second test match ever staged at the picturesque stadium, which is surrounded by snow-capped mountains of the Dauladhar range.

"Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Indore's Holkar Stadium, which has hosted two test matches since 2016, will be the new venue for the third match.

India are 1-0 ahead in the four-test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy following their comprehensive victory inside three days in Nagpur on Saturday.

New Delhi hosts the second match from Friday while the final test is scheduled in Ahmedabad.

Source: Reuters

