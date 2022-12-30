Logo
Sport

India wicketkeeper Pant injured in car crash
India wicketkeeper Pant injured in car crash

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - One Day International Series - England v India - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 17, 2022 India's Rishabh Pant hits a four Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

30 Dec 2022 12:31PM (Updated: 30 Dec 2022 12:31PM)
India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been hospitalised after being involved in a car accident, his Indian Premier League (IPL) team said on Friday.

The Hindustan Times reported that Pant's car collided with a divider on the road and caught fire. He suffered injuries to his head, back and leg, multiple reports in Indian media said.

His IPL team Delhi Capitals said the crash was in the northern state of Uttarakhand.

"Rishabh Pant met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district," they said in a tweet. "He has now been shifted to a hospital in Dehradun after receiving primary treatment in a hospital in Roorkee."

The team did not give details on the 25-year-old's injuries.

"Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger," former national team batsman VVS Laxman said on Twitter.

Pant was part of the test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh this month. He was not named in India's Twenty20 and ODI squads for matches against Sri Lanka next month.

Source: Reuters

