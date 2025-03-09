Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

India beat NZ by four wickets to win Champions Trophy
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

India beat NZ by four wickets to win Champions Trophy

India beat NZ by four wickets to win Champions Trophy
Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Final - India v New Zealand - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - March 9, 2025 India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with India's KL Rahul after hitting a four to win the Champions Trophy REUTERS/Satish Kumar
India beat NZ by four wickets to win Champions Trophy
Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Final - India v New Zealand - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - March 9, 2025 India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates hitting a four to win the Champions Trophy REUTERS/Satish Kumar
India beat NZ by four wickets to win Champions Trophy
Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Final - India v New Zealand - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - March 9, 2025 India's Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer interacts REUTERS/Satish Kumar
India beat NZ by four wickets to win Champions Trophy
Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Final - India v New Zealand - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - March 9, 2025 New Zealand's Will O'Rourke celebrates with teammates after taking the catch to dismiss India's Axar Patel , off the bowling of Michael Bracewell REUTERS/Satish Kumar
India beat NZ by four wickets to win Champions Trophy
Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Final - India v New Zealand - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - March 9, 2025 India's Shreyas Iyer in action REUTERS/Satish Kumar
09 Mar 2025 08:57PM (Updated: 10 Mar 2025 01:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBAI :India beat New Zealand by four wickets to win the Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in a nervy final on Sunday.

Captain Rohit Sharma (76) top-scored for India, who chased down their 252-run target with one over to spare.

Daryl Mitchell made 63 and Michael Bracewell contributed an unbeaten 53 down the order to help New Zealand post a competitive 251-7 after electing to bat.

India's four-pronged spin attack kept the run rate in check but they did not get enough support from the fielders, who dropped four catches.

India nearly squandered a strong start but KL Rahul chipped in with an unbeaten 34 down the order to help them complete a successful chase.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement