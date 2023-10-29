Logo
India win low-scoring contest to heap more misery on England
Sport

India win low-scoring contest to heap more misery on England

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v England - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India - October 29, 2023 England's David Willey celebrates with Moeen Ali after taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli, caught by Ben Stokes REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v England - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India - October 29, 2023 England fans in the stands before the match REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v England - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India - October 29, 2023 India fans in the stands before the match REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v England - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India - October 29, 2023 India fans in the stands before the match REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v England - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India - October 29, 2023 India fans in the stands before the match REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
29 Oct 2023 04:51PM (Updated: 29 Oct 2023 11:56PM)
LUCKNOW, India :India maintained their unbeaten streak at the 2023 World Cup with a 100-run victory in a low-scoring contest against holders England, who are facing a premature exit following their fifth defeat in six group matches on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma saved India's blushes with a captain's knock of 87 in what initially appeared a below-par total of 229-9 on a tricky surface at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Put into bat, the hosts slumped to 40-3 in the 12th over before Rohit forged a 91-run partnership with KL Rahul (39) to arrest their slide.

Suryakumar Yadav contributed a breezy 49 down the order and India's tailenders scored some useful runs towards the end to take them past the 225-mark.

England were reduced to 52-5 inside 16 overs in a remarkable batting capitulation and were eventually bundled out for 129 in inside 35 overs with Mohammed Shami claiming 4-22 for India.

Liam Livingstone's 27 was the top score in England's sorry-looking scorecard.

(Writing by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

