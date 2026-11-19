Nov 19 : India won the toss and will bowl first in the first test against New Zealand in Wellington on Thursday with captain Shubman Gill hoping his four seamers will be able to make early inroads on a grassy deck.

• Jasprit Bumrah returns to lead an Indian pace attack featuring Anshul Kamboj, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep but there was no place for Mohammed Siraj

• New Zealand captain Tom Latham confirmed his team on Wednesday with Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra and Tom Blundell all returning to the batting line-up from spells on the sidelines

• Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy and all-rounder Nathan Smith also form a four-pronged pace attack

• "There's a bit more initially in the wicket as compared to the second innings so hopefully we're able to exploit that," said Gill

• "Very difficult for Siraj and (Gurnoor Brar) for both of them to miss out. They did decently well in the ODI series. Gurnoor, obviously, you know, was man of the series there, so it was a hard decision for us"

• "We would have had a bowl first as well," said Latham. "But I guess sometimes here at the Basin when it's a nice day, the wicket doesn't look like it's as thick as what it previously has been the last few years

• "But regardless of whether you're batting or bowling first, it's about trying to do that first session really well"

• New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

• India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

• New Zealand top the World Test Championship standings. India are fourth.

• The second and final test in Christchurch starts on November 27