India-Windies series to be played in two cities due to COVID-19 - BCCI
India-Windies series to be played in two cities due to COVID-19 - BCCI

FILE PHOTO: The shadow of a man falls on a backdrop with the logo of the India's cricket board BCCI before the start of a news conference to announce its cricket team's coach, in Mumbai, India, August 16, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

22 Jan 2022 11:50PM (Updated: 22 Jan 2022 11:50PM)
India's upcoming One Day International and Twenty20 international series against West Indies will be hosted in two cities to minimise "biosecurity risks" amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Saturday.

The white-ball series was originally intended to be played across six venues, including the Indian cities of Jaipur, Visakhapatnam, Cuttack and Thiruvananthapuram, but will now be hosted entirely in Ahmedabad (ODI) and Kolkata (T20).

"The decision ... has been done to mitigate biosecurity risks by cutting down on travel and movement of the teams, match officials, broadcasters, and other stakeholders," BCCI said in a statement.

The two series will be played between Feb. 6-20.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

