Logo
Logo

Sport

India wobble in chase after Bavuma defiance
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

India wobble in chase after Bavuma defiance

India wobble in chase after Bavuma defiance

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - South Africa return home after historic World Test Championship win - Cricket South Africa, Melrose, Johannesburg, South Africa - June 18, 2025 South Africa's Temba Bavuma during a press conference REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

16 Nov 2025 02:28PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KOLKATA, India :India lost both the openers early in their pursuit for a victory target of 124 on day three of the low-scoring opening test against South Africa at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

The hosts were on a precarious 10 for two at the lunch break with Washington Sundar (five) and Dhruv Jurel (four) in the middle and a tricky chase on the cards.

Earlier, Temba Bavuma dragged South Africa back into the contest with an innings of tremendous grit.

Having conceded a first innings lead of 30, South Africa resumed day three on a precarious 93-7 with the onus on Bavuma to give his bowlers some runs to defend.

Bavuma replied with a heroic unbeaten 55 - the only fifty by any batter on a minefield of a pitch where inconsistent bounce and spin made life difficult for the shot-makers.

Corbin Bosch produced a defiant 25 but once Jasprit Bumrah pegged back his off stump, South Africa's tail promptly caved in.

Bavuma was left stranded after a 136-ball defiance, which contained four boundaries and plenty of determination.

Chasing a small total to win, India were already short of a batter as skipper Shubman Gill was deemed unfit to bat in the second innings having to retire hurt on Saturday with a neck injury.

To make it worse, Marco Jansen claimed two wickets in his first seven deliveries to leave India reeling.

Yashasvi Jaiswal fell for a four-ball duck while opening partner KL Rahul made one before he too perished caught behind.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement