Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet provisionally suspended by AIU
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet provisionally suspended by AIU

Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet provisionally suspended by AIU

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Women's Discus Throw - Final - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 2, 2021. Kamalpreet Kaur of India in action REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel/File Photo

05 May 2022 04:23AM (Updated: 05 May 2022 04:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Wednesday after testing positive for a banned substance.

Kamalpreet, 26, came sixth at the Tokyo Games last year, with her best throw measuring 63.70 metres.

The AIU said she tested positive for stanozolol, a banned anabolic steroid, in a case dated March 29, 2022.

"The AIU has provisionally suspended discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur of India for the Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (Stanozolol), a breach of the @WorldAthletics Anti-Doping Rules," the AIU tweeted.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us