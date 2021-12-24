Logo
Indian spin hero Harbhajan Singh retires
Singh made his international debut in 1998 and last played for India in 2016, having taken part in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 international T20s. (Photo: AFP/NARINDER NANU)

24 Dec 2021 05:58PM (Updated: 24 Dec 2021 05:58PM)
NEW DELHI: Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh, the first Indian bowler to grab a Test hat-trick, announced on Friday (Dec 24) his retirement from all forms of cricket.

"All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable," the 41-year-old tweeted.

The "Turbanator" took the fourth-highest number of Test wickets (417) for an off-spinner behind fellow Indian Ravichandran Ashwin and Sri Lankans Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath.

He made his international debut in 1998 and last played for India in 2016, having taken part in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 international T20s.

He continued to play in the Indian Premier League including for Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

