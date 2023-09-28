Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

India's Ashwin replaces injured Axar in World Cup squad
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

India's Ashwin replaces injured Axar in World Cup squad

India's Ashwin replaces injured Axar in World Cup squad

Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - India Practice Sessions - The Oval, London, Britain - June 4, 2023 India's Ravichandran Ashwin during practice Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

28 Sep 2023 10:57PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been named in India's 15-man squad for the World Cup on home soil after initially failing to make the cut, coming in as a replacement for the injured Axar Patel.

Ashwin, India's preferred spinner in test cricket, was a regular in the one-day international side until June 2017 but he has played only four ODIs since, including two matches against Australia in the series earlier this month.

The 37-year-old made the cut and is in the official squad list announced by the International Cricket Council after Axar, who also missed the Asia Cup due to a quadriceps strain, failed to recover in time.

Ashwin and Virat Kohli are the only two members of the squad that won the World Cup in 2011, when India were hosts.

Thursday was the ICC deadline for teams to finalise their 15-man squads ahead of the World Cup which begins on Oct. 5.

Twice champions India, who lost in the semi-finals in 2019, play their first match of the campaign against Australia in Chennai three days later.

INDIA SQUAD

Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.