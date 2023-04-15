Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

India's Bumrah begins rehab after back surgery
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

India's Bumrah begins rehab after back surgery

India's Bumrah begins rehab after back surgery

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Fifth Test - India Press Conference - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - June 30, 2022 India's Jasprit Bumrah during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

15 Apr 2023 06:45PM (Updated: 15 Apr 2023 06:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI : India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has begun his rehabilitation after undergoing back surgery in New Zealand, the country's cricket board said on Saturday.

The 29-year-old right-arm seamer has been sidelined since September and missed last year's T20 World Cup in Australia and the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Bumrah is also set to miss the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in June but India are hoping to get him fit for the ODI World Cup on home soil in October-November.

"The fast bowler was advised by the specialist to start his rehab six weeks after the surgery and accordingly, Bumrah has commenced his rehab management at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from Friday," the Indian board (BCCI) said in a statement.

Batsman Shreyas Iyer, who has been ruled out of the IPL and the WTC final at The Oval with a lower back injury, will undergo surgery next week.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.