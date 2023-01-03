Logo
Sport

India's Bumrah included in ODI squad to face Sri Lanka
India's Bumrah included in ODI squad to face Sri Lanka

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - 2nd IT20 - England v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 9, 2022 India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

03 Jan 2023 05:55PM (Updated: 03 Jan 2023 05:55PM)
India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has recovered from a back injury and has been included in the one-day international (ODI squad to play Sri Lanka in a three-match series this month, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday.

Bumrah has been out of action since September due to a back injury that flared up during the home series against South Africa and he missed the Twenty20 World Cup.

"The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon," the BCCI said in a statement.

India play Sri Lanka in three Twenty20 matches starting on Tuesday. The ODI series begins on Jan. 10.

India's updated ODI squad for Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

Source: Reuters

