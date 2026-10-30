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India's Chopra targets return to training after injury layoff
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India's Chopra targets return to training after injury layoff

India's Chopra targets return to training after injury layoff

FILE PHOTO: Commonwealth Games 2026 - Athletics - Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - July 31, 2026 India's Neeraj Chopra celebrates after finishing second in the men's javelin throw final REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo

30 Oct 2026 06:20PM
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Oct 30 : India's double Olympic javelin medallist Neeraj Chopra said his recovery from a ligament tear is progressing well and that he expects to resume training and rehabilitation within the next couple of weeks.

• The 28-year-old Chopra ended his 2026 season prematurely after suffering the injury in training in August.

• "My doctors advised me to rest because of the injury, and that's exactly what I did," Chopra said in comments shared by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Instagram on Friday.

• The reigning world champion curtailed his season shortly after finishing runner-up at the Lausanne Diamond League meeting in August, at which he threw 88.05 metres.

• Chopra won Olympic gold in Tokyo and silver in Paris.

Source: Reuters
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