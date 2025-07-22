India's Deep ruled out of fourth test, Kamboj set for debut

Fast bowler Akash Deep will be unavailable for the fourth test against England in Manchester, India captain Shubman Gill said on Tuesday, with right-arm quick Anshul Kamboj likely to make his debut.

India drafted Kamboj into the squad on Monday with Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of the rest of the tour with a knee injury and fellow seamer Arshdeep Singh unfit for the next test.

With Deep nursing a groin issue, India will decide between Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna for the match starting on Wednesday.

"Never easy, when there's injuries in the squad. Nitish is going to miss out on the series and Akash is also unavailable for this next match. So is Arshdeep," Gill told reporters.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I think we have got enough good players in the team to be able to firstly get 20 wickets. That's been the most challenging part of the series.

"Anshul is very close to making his debut. We're going to see tomorrow between him and Prasidh."

India's top order has impressed during the series, but concerns remain around the form of Karun Nair, who has made 131 runs in six innings with a highest score of 40.

"Karun is batting well," Gill said. "In the first match, he didn't really play at his number.

"It's difficult when a player is making a comeback in a series like this, but I don't think there's been any issue with his batting.

"It's about getting that click, once you are able to make your fifty, then you're able to get back into your zone and get some big runs."

Gill reflected on his heated exchange with England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley late on day three of the Lord's test.

"The English batsmen on that day had seven minutes of play left. They were 90 seconds late to come to the place. Not 10, not 20, 90 seconds late," Gill said.

"Yes, most of the teams use this. Even if we were in a position, we would have also liked to play fewer overs, but there's a manner to do it.

"If you get hit on your body, the physios are allowed to come on and that is something that is fair. But to be able to come 90 seconds late on the grass is not something that I would think comes in the spirit of the game."

England lead the five-match series 2-1.