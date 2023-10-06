Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

India's Gill doubtful for World Cup opener due to illness
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

India's Gill doubtful for World Cup opener due to illness

India's Gill doubtful for World Cup opener due to illness

FILE PHOTO-Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - India Practice Sessions - The Oval, London, Britain - June 4, 2023 India's Shubman Gill during practice Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

06 Oct 2023 04:28PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BENGALURU : India batsman Shubman Gill is a doubt for their 50-overs World Cup opener against five-times champions Australia on Sunday due to illness.

Gill, who has been prolific in one-day internationals this year with 1,230 runs from 20 matches at an average of 72.35, is being monitored ahead of the clash in Chennai where the hosts will begin their campaign.

"He's under the weather, the medical team is closely monitoring him," an India cricket board spokesperson said, without specifying the issue.

"We will have to wait on more updates from the medical team."

India are due to hold a press conference later on Friday.

Gill had impressed with superb knocks of 74 and 104 against Australia in their three-match series ahead of the World Cup.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.