Nov 23 : India captain Shubman Gill could not fault his team for lack of effort in the drawn opening test against New Zealand and said they would have a good chance of claiming victory in the second match if Christchurch provides a more bowler-friendly pitch.

India declared on 720-9 in their only innings in Wellington, but New Zealand's second-innings rearguard denied them victory on a green-tinged pitch that eased out as the match progressed.

"I think we were quite impressive touring away from home, and I think we challenged them in all the areas - that was the important thing for us," Gill said at the presentation ceremony on Monday.

"Even when we came with the bowl in the first innings, we did decently well.

"And then obviously with the bat, everyone chipped in. Only two (individual) hundreds but we got 700 runs, which is a lot."

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah claimed four first-innings wickets on his return to test cricket after a year away, as India bowled New Zealand out for 368.

Their pace attack looked tired in the second innings, however, and New Zealand were 239-5 when the teams shook hands on a draw.

"Hopefully, there will be a bit more help in the wicket for the bowlers in Christchurch," Gill said.

"If we are able to play a similar kind of a game, execute our bowling and batting plans with the same consistency, I think we will be in a good space."

The draw is a setback to India's push for a top-two finish in the World Test Championship, as they remain fourth in the standings.

New Zealand dropped to third behind reigning champions South Africa and Australia.