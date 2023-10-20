Logo
India's Hardik Pandya to miss New Zealand game due to injury
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v Bangladesh - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India - October 19, 2023 India's Hardik Pandya receives medical attention after sustaining an injury as Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami look on REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Hardik Pandya to miss New Zealand game due to injury
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v Bangladesh - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India - October 19, 2023 India's Hardik Pandya reacts after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
20 Oct 2023 04:01PM
India's vice-captain Hardik Pandya will miss Sunday's World Cup match against New Zealand because of an injury, the Indian cricket board said on Friday.

Pandya injured his left ankle while trying to stop a shot with his foot on his own bowling during Thursday's seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Pune.

"The all-rounder was taken for scans and is advised rest," the board's secretary, Jay Shah, said in a statement. "He will be under the constant supervision of the (Board of Control for Cricket in India) medical team."

Pandya, who took five wickets for the hosts in the first three matches, will rejoin the team in Lucknow ahead of the Oct. 29 game against defending champions England, Shah added.

Source: Reuters

