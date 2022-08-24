Logo
India's javelin champion Chopra fit for Lausanne Diamond League
India's javelin champion Chopra fit for Lausanne Diamond League

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Men's Javelin Throw - Final - Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, U.S. - July 23, 2022 Silver medallist India's Neeraj Chopra celebrates after the men's javelin throw final REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

24 Aug 2022 10:58AM (Updated: 24 Aug 2022 10:58AM)
Indian Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra will participate in Friday's Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, after recovering from an injury, the 24-year-old said.

Chopra, who last year in Tokyo became the first Indian to win an individual athletics gold medal at the Olympic Games, did not defend his Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham due to an injury he picked up at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

"Feeling strong and ready for Friday. Thanks for the support, everyone. See you in Lausanne!" Chopra said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Chopra produced a throw of 88.13m in Eugene in July to clinch a first silver medal for India at a World Championships and only the country's second overall after Anju Bobby George took bronze in the women's long jump in 2003.

Source: Reuters

