India's Kaur becomes highest-capped woman in international cricket

Feb 19 : Harmanpreet Kaur became the highest-capped player in women's international cricket when she made her 356th appearance for India in Thursday's Twenty20 match against Australia, surpassing New Zealand great Suzie Bates.

Indian captain Kaur, 36, has now played six tests, 161 One-Day Internationals and 189 T20 matches for her country since 2009. Bates, two years her elder, has not played for New Zealand since making her 355th international appearance in October during the ODI World Cup.

Kaur's compatriot Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most international appearances in men's cricket, having represented India 664 times across formats.

Kaur has scored eight centuries and 38 fifties for India, and led the country to their first Women's World Cup title on home soil in November.

"Harman has been a special player for India. I want to congratulate her for the massive achievement of being the highest-capped women's player in the history of the game," India's head coach Amol Muzumdar told reporters.

Kaur was India's highest scorer with a knock of 36 as India lost to Australia by 19 runs in Griffith on Thursday, levelling the three-match T20 series, with the decider set for Saturday.