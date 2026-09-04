India's Mandhana becomes women's cricket's leading run-scorer

Sept 4 : India batter Smriti Mandhana became the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket after smashing a century in her side's Women's Asia Cup victory over Hong Kong on Thursday.

The India vice-captain surpassed former skipper Mithali Raj's tally of 10,868 international runs during a blistering 124 off 64 balls, including 14 fours and seven sixes. Mandhana now has 10,880 runs across formats.

The left-hander also posted her 18th international century, moving past former Australia captain Meg Lanning and South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, who both have 17 hundreds, to become the leading century-maker in women's international cricket.

"I didn't know all of this happened," Mandhana said.

"But I love batting and am happy to contribute. There are days when you hit balls from the stumps. There are days when you edge one. It's extremely unpredictable."

Mandhana's knock powered India to 193-5 after they were put in to bat, with opener Shafali Verma's 28 the next-highest score in the innings.

The 30-year-old said Hong Kong's disciplined bowling made life difficult early on.

"They were disciplined in the powerplay, bowled really well, and the energy they showed was something we'll learn from," said Mandhana, who also dedicated her achievement to her family.

Mandhana, who made her India debut in 2013, became the first Indian woman to score international centuries in all three formats when she registered her maiden Twenty20 international hundred last year.

India advanced to the semi-final of the Asia Cup after restricting Hong Kong to a modest total, with Deepti Sharma claiming three wickets.