India's Pant on 'road to recovery' after successful surgery
India's Pant on 'road to recovery' after successful surgery

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - One Day International Series - England v India - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 17, 2022 India's Rishabh Pant hits a four Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo

17 Jan 2023 12:04AM (Updated: 17 Jan 2023 12:14AM)
India player Rishabh Pant said on Monday (Jan 16) that he has undergone successful surgery weeks after suffering multiple injuries in a car crash.

Pant was heading to his home town Roorkee when the car he was driving hit a central divider, flipped over and caught fire in the northern state of Uttarakhand in the early hours of Dec 30.

Earlier this month, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said he would "undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears."

"I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes," Pant wrote on Twitter.

"I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the BCCI, Jay Shah (BCCI secretary) and government authorities for their incredible support.

"From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, team mates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to seeing you all on the field."

A flamboyant batsman-wicketkeeper, Pant was part of the India test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh last month.

He was not included in India's squad for the first two games of a test series against Australia next month.

Source: Reuters

