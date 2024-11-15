India's Rahul hit by friendly fire while Kohli defies injury concerns

MELBOURNE : India opener KL Rahul left the field after being struck on the elbow by fast-bowling teammate Prasidh Krishna in an intra-squad match in Perth on Friday, while Virat Kohli emerged to bat despite injury concerns ahead of the test series against Australia.

Rahul was hit by a rising delivery at the WACA and sought medical attention from staff as India's players started their three-day "match simulation" a week out from the series-opener at Perth Stadium.

He is likely to open with Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first test should captain Rohit Sharma miss the match due to the expected arrival of his second child.

Kohli went for scans this week on an undisclosed injury, media reported, but came out to bat on Friday against a team comprising India A squad members and fringe players.

India staff did not provide immediate comment when contacted by Reuters about Rahul and Kohli's condition on Friday.

Kohli's form has been a major talking point in the lead-up to the five-test series following his struggles against New Zealand.

The talismanic batter managed 93 runs at an average of 15.50 as India were whitewashed 3-0 by the Black Caps.

At the WACA, Kohli managed 15 runs, ESPNcricinfo reported, before nicking seamer Mukesh Kumar to the slips.

Under pressure to rebound in Australia after the stunning New Zealand setback, India opted to prepare the series with the intra-team warm-up rather than take on a local side in a tour match.