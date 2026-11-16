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India's Shah elected for second term as ICC chair
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Sport

India's Shah elected for second term as ICC chair

India's Shah elected for second term as ICC chair

FILE PHOTO: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah speaks with the media during the inauguration ceremony of Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) Indoor Academy in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India December 10, 2020. Picture taken December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

16 Nov 2026 01:47PM (Updated: 16 Nov 2026 01:49PM)
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NEW DELHI, Nov 16 : Jay Shah was elected unopposed for a second term as chair of the International Cricket Council at the governing body's board meeting in Bali, the ICC said on Monday.

• Former India cricket board secretary Shah became the youngest ICC chair when he was first elected to the role in 2024 at the age of 35.

• In his second two-year term he will oversee cricket's return to the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

• Cricket’s return to the Games presented an extraordinary opportunity to introduce the sport to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans, he said.

• Shah is the son of India's home minister Amit Shah.

Source: Reuters
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