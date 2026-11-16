India's Shah elected for second term as ICC chair

NEW DELHI, Nov 16 : Jay Shah was elected unopposed for a second term as chair of the International Cricket Council at the governing body's board meeting in Bali, the ICC said on Monday.

• Former India cricket board secretary Shah became the youngest ICC chair when he was first elected to the role in 2024 at the age of 35.

• In his second two-year term he will oversee cricket's return to the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

• Cricket’s return to the Games presented an extraordinary opportunity to introduce the sport to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans, he said.

• Shah is the son of India's home minister Amit Shah.