Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

India's Shami out of Bangladesh ODIs with shoulder injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

India's Shami out of Bangladesh ODIs with shoulder injury

India's Shami out of Bangladesh ODIs with shoulder injury

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - One Day International Series - England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - July 14, 2022 India's Mohammed Shami Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

03 Dec 2022 01:22PM (Updated: 03 Dec 2022 01:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DHAKA : Seamer Mohammed Shami was ruled out of India's three-match one-day international series in Bangladesh with a shoulder injury on Saturday with Umran Malik replacing him in the squad.

"...Shami sustained a shoulder injury during a training session in the lead up to the ODI series against Bangladesh," the visiting team said in a statement a day before the series gets underway in Dhaka on Sunday.

Malik, 23, is an exciting pace prospect who has played three one-dayers and as many T20 Internationals since making his India debut this year.

Bangladesh have had their own injury concerns with regular ODI captain Tamim Iqbal missing the series with a groin injury.

Litton Das will captain the home side who will also miss the service of Taskin Ahmed in Sunday's match after the seamer sustained a back injury.

Rohit Sharma and his men are also scheduled to play two tests in Bangladesh.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.