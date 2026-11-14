India's Sooryavanshi becomes youngest captain in men's T20 history

Nov 14 : India batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest captain in men's Twenty20 history at 15 years and 232 days after leading Bihar in India's domestic T20 competition, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, on Saturday.

• The teenager surpassed Croatia's Zach Vukusic, who previously held the record after captaining his national side at 17 years and 311 days.

• Sooryavanshi became India's youngest men's international in July when he made his T20 debut against England in Manchester, eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing mark.

• He became India's 122nd men's T20 international at the age of 15 years and 99 days.

• The left-hander has played 10 T20Is, scoring 295 runs, including two half-centuries.

• Widely regarded as one of India's brightest prospects, Sooryavanshi earned his first senior call-up after a meteoric rise that began with a blistering 35-ball century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year.

• He further underlined his credentials in this year's IPL, finishing as the tournament's leading run-scorer, striking at more than 237 and setting a competition record with 72 sixes.