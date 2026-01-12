India's Sundar ruled out of NZ ODI series with injury ahead of T20 World Cup

NEW DELHI, ‌Jan 12 : India were hit with an injury scare ahead of their Twenty20 World Cup title defence next month after all-rounder Washington Sundar was ruled out of the ‌remaining two one-day internationals against ‌New Zealand due to rib discomfort.

Sundar complained of the issue affecting his left lower rib while bowling in Sunday's opening ODI, which the hosts won ‍by four wickets, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

"He will undergo further scans, following ​which the BCCI ‌medical team will seek expert opinion," the statement read.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Sundar ​is part of a 15-man squad for the ⁠World Cup beginning ‌on February 7, which India ​is co-hosting with Sri Lanka.

Sundar's replacement Ayush Badoni will link up with ‍the ODI squad in Rajkot ahead of ⁠the second match against New Zealand on ​Sunday.