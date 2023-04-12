Indonesian football rivals meet for first time since stadium tragedy

JAKARTA: Two Indonesian football teams whose last game ended in one of the deadliest disasters in the sport's history met again under heavy security and without spectators.

A stampede at Kanjuruhan Stadium in the East Java city of Malang in October killed 135 people, including more than 40 children.

It happened after police fired tear gas into packed stands when home supporters invaded the pitch at the end of a match between East Javan rivals Arema FC and visitors Persebaya Surabaya.

The two sides met again on Tuesday (Apr 11), this time at a stadium owned by the Indonesian national police force in the south of the capital Jakarta.

The match ended in a 1-0 victory for Persebaya after Arema missed a last-minute penalty.