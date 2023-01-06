Logo
Indonesia held by Vietnam in AFF Cup semi-final first leg
Indonesia's Yakob Sayuri (left) battles for the ball against Vietnam's Bui Tien Dung during their first leg of ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup 2022 semi-final soccer match at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Jan 6, 2023. (Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim)

06 Jan 2023 08:09PM (Updated: 06 Jan 2023 10:03PM)
Indonesia were held to a 0-0 draw by visitors Vietnam in the first leg of their ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup semi-final in Jakarta on Friday (Jan 6) as Shin Tae-yong's side look to reach a second successive final in the Southeast Asian competition.

Neither team were able to find a way through at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium with the Indonesians creating the better opportunities only to struggle to convert.

Indonesia have never won the competition, but reached the final last year when the tournament was played on a centralised basis in Singapore before losing to Thailand across two legs.

Shin's outfit threatened to open up the Vietnamese on several occasions in the first half with Yance Sayuri seeing his effort deflected towards goal by Do Duy Manh, forcing Vietnam keeper Dang Van Lam to push the ball away for a corner.

Van Lam was on hand to deny Sayuri again, palming a header to safety after he stepped inside a defender to meet Pratama Arhan's cross from the left.

The teams will meet again in Hanoi on Monday and the winners will face either Thailand or Malaysia, who face each other in the first leg of their semi-final on Saturday in Kuala Lumpur.

The final will be held on Jan 13 and 16.

 

Catch all the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 action for FREE, live and on demand at mewatch.sg/affmitsubishielectriccup2022.
Source: Reuters/ga

