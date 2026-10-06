Indonesia win inaugural ASEAN Cup after beating Thailand on penalties

Thai defender Nicholas Mickelson was sent off in the 81st minute after collecting two yellow cards within five minutes. Indonesia converted the ensuing free kick to gain a late lead, but it was cancelled minutes later by Thai substitute Iklas Sanron.

Deep into extra time, both sides would once again score late goals, ensuring that the match would go to spot kicks.

The 10-man Thais gave Indonesia a scare with a late goal in the 111th minute, but the advantage was cancelled out by Elkan Baggott five minutes later.