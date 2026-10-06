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Indonesia win inaugural ASEAN Cup after beating Thailand on penalties
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Indonesia win inaugural ASEAN Cup after beating Thailand on penalties

Indonesia beat 10-man Thailand in the penalty shootout to claim the first ASEAN Cup.

Indonesia win inaugural ASEAN Cup after beating Thailand on penalties

Indonesia players celebrate after defeating Thailand in the ASEAN Cup final in Jakarta, Indonesia on Oct 5, 2026. (Photo: AP/Tatan Syuflana)

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06 Oct 2026 11:10AM
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Indonesia became the inaugural ASEAN Cup champions on Monday (Oct 5) after overcoming Thailand 4-2 on penalties in the final.

On home soil at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, the Southeast Asian heavyweights were tied 2-2 after extra time.

 

Thailand's Suphanan Bureerat (right) battles for the ball with Indonesia's Calvin Verdonk during the ASEAN Cup final in Jakarta, Indonesia on Oct 5, 2026. (Photo: AP/Tatan Syuflana)

Thai defender Nicholas Mickelson was sent off in the 81st minute after collecting two yellow cards within five minutes. Indonesia converted the ensuing free kick to gain a late lead, but it was cancelled minutes later by Thai substitute Iklas Sanron.

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Deep into extra time, both sides would once again score late goals, ensuring that the match would go to spot kicks.

The 10-man Thais gave Indonesia a scare with a late goal in the 111th minute, but the advantage was cancelled out by Elkan Baggott five minutes later.

Thailand's Peeradol Chamrasamee (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal at the ASEAN Cup final in Jakarta, Indonesia on Oct 5, 2026. (Photo: AP/Tatan Syuflana)
Indonesia's Elkan Baggott celebrates with goalkeeper Emil Audero after scoring a goal during the ASEAN Cup final in Jakarta, Indonesia on Oct 5, 2026. (Photo: AP/Tatan Syuflana)

During the shootout, Indonesia emerged winners 4-2, after Thailand missed an effort and had another saved by Garuda keeper Emil Audero.

Indonesia claimed the first ASEAN Cup with President Prabowo Subianto and FIFA President Gianni Infantino present.

Indonesia players celebrate after defeating Thailand in a penalty shootout at the ASEAN Cup final in Jakarta, Indonesia on Oct 5, 2026. (Photo: AP/Tatan Syuflana)
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and FIFA President Gianni Infantino (left) stand on the stage as Indonesia players celebrate with the ASEAN Cup trophy on Oct 5, 2026. (Photo: AP/Tatan Syuflana)

Singapore was eliminated in the group stage of the tournament after a bruising 6-0 defeat to Malaysia. The Lions exited with three points after losing to Indonesia 2-0 and beating Bangladesh 1-0.

Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand will be the four ASEAN representatives at the upcoming Asian Cup, which will kick off in Saudi Arabia in January 2027.

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Source: CNA/nh

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