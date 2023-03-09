Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Indonesian match official jailed over deadly football stampede
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Indonesian match official jailed over deadly football stampede

Indonesian match official jailed over deadly football stampede

A goalpost is seen after a riot and stampede following soccer match between Arema vs Persebaya at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, East Java province, Indonesia, Oct 2, 2022. (File photo: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)

09 Mar 2023 02:01PM (Updated: 09 Mar 2023 02:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SURABAYA, Indonesia: An Indonesian court sentenced a football match official to one and a half years in prison on Thursday (Mar 9) after finding him guilty of negligence over one of the world's deadliest stadium stampedes.

The October 2022 derby match in Malang, East Java, between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya ended in chaos with 135 spectators killed, many crushed as they fled for exits after police fired tear gas into the crowd.

The match official, Abdul Haris was found guilty "due to his negligence causing people to die," said the judge at the court in Surabaya.

The legal team for the defendant did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An investigation by Indonesia's human rights commission found the main cause of the stampede was police firing into the crowd 45 rounds of tear gas, which football's world governing body FIFA has banned as a crowd control measure.

Another match official is set to hear his verdict later on Thursday, while three police officers are also charged with the same offences and their cases will be decided at a later date.

Related:

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

Indonesia football match stampede football Indonesia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.