INEOS enters bidding process to buy Manchester United: The Times
FILE PHOTO: The logo of British soccer club Manchester United is seen at a lounge during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2023 in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland, January 15, 2023. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - OGC Nice v AS Monaco - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - September 19, 2021 OGC Nice owner Jim Ratcliffe, whose INEOS company have entered the bidding process to buy Manchester United, before the match REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
18 Jan 2023 01:38AM (Updated: 18 Jan 2023 01:49AM)
Jim Ratcliffe's company INEOS has entered the bidding process to buy Premier League soccer club Manchester United, The Times newspaper reported on Tuesday (Jan 17).

The Glazer family, United's US owners, said in November they had begun looking at options for the 20-times English champions, including new investment or a potential sale of the club.

"We have formally put ourselves into the process," a spokesperson for INEOS told The Times.

United fans have been clamouring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have been the target of intense criticism as the team last won silverware back in 2017.

The club are currently fourth in the league standings on 38 points after 18 games, one point behind their local rivals Manchester City but nine adrift of leaders Arsenal.

Source: Reuters

