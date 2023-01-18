Logo
INEOS formally enters on Manchester United sale process- spokesman
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 14, 2023 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble

18 Jan 2023 01:57AM (Updated: 18 Jan 2023 01:57AM)
LONDON : Jim Ratcliffe's company INEOS has formally entered into the Premier League soccer club Manchester United sale process, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"I can confirm that we have formally put ourselves into the process," the spokesperson said without adding details.

The information was published earlier by The Times.

The Glazer family, United's U.S. owners, said in November they had begun looking at options for the 20-times English champions, including new investment or a potential sale of the club.

Source: Reuters

