Ineos Grenadiers rider De Plus out of Vuelta after TT crash
Ineos Grenadiers rider De Plus out of Vuelta after TT crash

27 Aug 2023 08:41PM
Ineos Grenadiers rider Laurens de Plus failed to start the second stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday after sustaining an injury in a rain-hit team time trial.

De Plus crashed during the opening stage in Barcelona on Saturday and scans revealed he had suffered a fractured hip.

"He underwent a range of imaging on an injury sustained to his right hip, which showed a non-displaced fracture," Ineos Grenadiers said in a statement.

"A treatment plan for Laurens is currently being finalised and we look forward to him making a full and speedy recovery."

The absence of Belgian De Plus is a blow to Ineos Grenadiers general classification contender Geraint Thomas as he would have been a domestique in the many mountain stages to come.

Ineos Grenadiers placed eighth in the team time trial, 20 seconds off the pace of stage winners DSM-Firmenich, although other fancied teams also struggled in the conditions with Jumbo Visma - including co-favourites Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic - only 11th quickest at 32 seconds.

Source: Reuters

