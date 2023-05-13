Logo
Sport

Ineos rider Ganna sidelined from Giro after positive COVID-19 test
Sport

Ineos rider Ganna sidelined from Giro after positive COVID-19 test

Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 6 - Naples to Naples - Italy - May 11, 2023 INEOS Grenadiers' Filippo Ganna at the end of stage 6 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

13 May 2023 06:48PM
Italian rider Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers is out of the Giro d'Italia after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of stage eight, his team announced on Saturday.

In a statement on Twitter, Ineos Grenadiers said the two-time time trial world champion had "displayed mild, flu-like symptoms.

"Filippo will now rest and recover fully before resuming his remaining 2023 race programme."

Ganna's absence will be a blow to team mates Geraint Thomas and Tao Geoghegan Hart, both of whom are in the top 10 of the overall standings.

Stage eight of the Giro d'Italia is a 207-km ride from Terni to Fossombrone.

Source: Reuters

