Infantino floats Atlanta for 2031 Women's World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has hinted at Atlanta's potential as a host for the 2031 Women's World Cup as he brought the Club World Cup trophy to the city's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday night.

Standing alongside Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Infantino praised the city's sporting credentials ahead of this summer's expanded Club World Cup tournament. "Atlanta has really become a soccer city," Infantino said.

"The fact that the stadium was built where you can play football and soccer at the same time shows how much the city and everyone involved in sport in the city cares about the sport in general."

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host six matches during the tournament, including three knockout games, when the competition runs from June 15 to July 13.

Infantino suggested strong performances as hosts could strengthen Atlanta's bid for future tournaments. "It can be positive for the Women's World Cup potentially coming up in 2031 in this part of the world," he said.

"We are, of course, looking for the best host cities for that World Cup as well. And, you know, Atlanta can score definitely some points on this."

The expanded 32-team Club World Cup will offer $1 billion in prize money to participating teams.

The 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup is set to be hosted by the United States, marking the third time the country will stage the tournament after previously hosting in 1999 and 2003.

This edition will also be the first to feature an expanded field of 48 teams, up from 32, reflecting the growing global interest in women's football.