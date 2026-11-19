BANGKOK, Nov 19 : FIFA chief Gianni Infantino handed out trophies at the Asian Football Confederation annual awards on Thursday, including to Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand as AFC Player of the Year, hours after he was confirmed as running for reelection.

The 56-year-old Infantino will face a challenge from French Football Federation boss Philippe Diallo and Japan Football Association Honorary President - and FIFA Council member - Kozo Tashima for the FIFA presidency in Rabat on March 18.

Infantino was widely criticised over his FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal to bring private investment into a new entity controlling commercial rights linked to major FIFA competitions, including the World Cup.

He subsequently abandoned the project and apologised over the way it was handled at a closed FIFA Council meeting.

The Swiss met a number of global soccer's powerbrokers at the awards in Thailand, including AFC President Sheikh Salman.

Beiranvand received his trophy from Infantino and Sheikh Salman. North Korea's Kim Kyong Yong won the women's award.

FIRST KEEPER HONOURED

The 34-year-old Beiranvand is the first keeper to win the trophy since it was introduced in 1994 and the fifth Iranian named the continent's best player, following Khodadad Azizi, Ali Daei, Mehdi Mahdavikia and Ali Karimi.

He was recognised for his performances at club level with Tractor FC and for the national team.

"Receiving this award is an incredibly historic, unforgettable and emotional moment in my life," said Beiranvand.

"But above all I feel an immense sense of happiness and pride in representing my country. I do not see this award as an individual achievement. It is an honour that belongs to the people of Iran."

Beiranvand won the men's award ahead of Saudi Arabian duo Feras Al-Brikan and Salem Al-Dawsari and was recognised for his performances at the World Cup, where Iran narrowly missed out on a place in the knockout rounds.

Kim became the second player from North Korea to win the women's award after being recognised for her performances in Naegohyang FC's title-winning campaign in the Asian Women's Champions League.

"Now that I have got this award, my dream has come true," she said.

Go Kuroda was named men's coach of the year after steering Japan's Machida Zelvia to the Asian Champions League Elite final, where they lost to the Matthias Jaissle-coached Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia.

Iran's Marziyeh Jafari retained the women's coaching award for her work with Bam Khatoon in the Asian Women's Champions League.

South Korea's Lee Kang-in was the men's International Player of the Year after featuring for Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League triumph this year, while Australia's Caitlin Foord won the women's award, having claimed the Champions Cup with Arsenal.