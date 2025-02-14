Logo
Sport

Ingebrigtsen breaks world indoor 1,500m, mile records
FILE PHOTO: Athletics - Diamond League - Brussels - King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium - September 13, 2024 Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen celebrates winning the men's 1500m final REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

14 Feb 2025 06:10AM
Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen broke the world indoor mile record at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Lievin, France on Thursday, beating last week's mark set by American Yared Nuguse.

Nuguse ran 3:46.63 at the Millrose Games in New York on Saturday, but Ingebrigtsen bettered that five days later by over a second, clocking a time of 3:45.14.

Twice Olympic gold medallist Ingebrigtsen also took down the world indoor 1,500 metres record with a time of 3:29.63, almost a second better than his own 3:30.60 at the same meet in 2022.

"It feels amazing," said Ingebrigtsen, 24, after his first indoor mile race.

"This is what happens in Lievin. I'm a very happy man. You have to be focused for the whole race. It's tough, but it's worth it."

Nuguse congratulated his rival.

"You win some you lose some, was a lit 5 days," Nuguse wrote on Instagram. "Congrats @jakobing."

Source: Reuters
