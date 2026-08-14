Logo
Logo

Sport

Ingebrigtsen disappointed by Kerr's absence at European Championships
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Ingebrigtsen disappointed by Kerr's absence at European Championships

Ingebrigtsen disappointed by Kerr's absence at European Championships
Paris 2024 Olympics - Athletics - Men's 1500m Final - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - August 06, 2024. Josh Kerr of Britain celebrates after winning silver as Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway looks dejected REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Ingebrigtsen disappointed by Kerr's absence at European Championships
Paris 2024 Olympics - Athletics - Men's 1500m Final - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - August 06, 2024. Josh Kerr of Britain and Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway in action. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Ingebrigtsen disappointed by Kerr's absence at European Championships
Athletics - European Athletics Championships - Alexander Stadium, Birmingham, Britain - August 10, 2026 Gold medallist Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen celebrates after winning the men's 5000m final REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Ingebrigtsen disappointed by Kerr's absence at European Championships
Commonwealth Games 2026 - Athletics - Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - August 1, 2026 Scotland's Josh Kerr celebrates winning the Men's One Mile Final REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
14 Aug 2026 11:11AM (Updated: 14 Aug 2026 11:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aug 14 : Jakob Ingebrigtsen says he was disappointed not to see 1,500 metres rival Josh Kerr at the European Championships, adding that athletes who skip major competitions are ruining the sport.

Kerr broke the 27-year-old mile world record in July with a time of 3:42.66 at the London Diamond League, and followed that up with a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in front of home fans in Glasgow earlier this month.

However, he decided to skip the European Championships to manage his workload.

Asked if he was disappointed that Kerr did not compete in Birmingham, Ingebrigtsen told the BBC: "Very - and I think a lot of people should be, because that is what championships are all about.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"It's not for us as athletes to choose almost where to participate," added the double Olympic gold medallist, who retained the 5,000 European title.

"We have these championships for a reason, and that is for the best athletes to compete - that is the whole point. So I definitely think it is ruining the sport if we are not participating. 

"We all have different plans, but I could never see myself in that position," added Ingebrigtsen, who is not competing in the 1,500 at the meet.

The pair have developed a bitter rivalry over the years, with Ingebrigtsen once referring to Kerr as "just the next guy" and boasting he could outpace him blindfolded, while Kerr has said the Norwegian has major weaknesses.

Kerr's management did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular U.K. business hours.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement