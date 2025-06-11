Ingebrigtsen launches own running team with brothers and Norwegian athletes

Two-times Olympic champion and distance runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen launched his own running team called the Spring Run Club on Wednesday, along with his brothers and two Norwegian athletes.

Norwegian runner Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal, cross-country skier Marthe Kristoffersen, and Ingebrigtsen's elder brothers Filip and Henrik, also middle distance runners, are part of the team.

The brothers said the club will be open to anyone interested in learning more about running, regardless of their experience or their skill level, while athletes will also share their insights, tips and training sessions.

"We want to share our knowledge and help grow a global running movement, for everyone that loves running," Jakob Ingebrigtsen said in a statement.

"As professional runners, we have received great support from both the federation at the top level and local clubs at the grassroots level. We want to continue collaborating with all of them.

"But what has been missing is a global community fully dedicated to the craft and science of running. That's what we're building now."

The team will also partner with Norwegian omega-3 producer Smartfish Sports Nutrition AS.

"The Ingebrigtsen brothers and Spring Run Club are now shareholders in the company, which has committed to investing a minimum of NOK 30 million ($2.97 million)... over time in operational funding to support the development of the running team," they said in a statement.

Smartfish is also set to become one of the leading partners of the new running team.

Ingebrigtsen has been a key figure in a trial involving his father, Gjert Ingebrigtsen, after Norwegian police pressed charges last year accusing him of abusing two of his seven children, including Jakob.

Norwegian prosecutors are seeking a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for Gjert, who is accused of abusing his son Jakob and daughter Ingrid, with a verdict expected this month.

($1 = 10.1085 Norwegian crowns)