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Ingebrigtsen, Mahuchikh shine on opening night of athletics' richest show
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Ingebrigtsen, Mahuchikh shine on opening night of athletics' richest show

Ingebrigtsen, Mahuchikh shine on opening night of athletics' richest show
Athletics - 2026 World Athletics Ultimate Championships - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - September 11, 2026 Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen celebrates winning the Men's 5000m final REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Ingebrigtsen, Mahuchikh shine on opening night of athletics' richest show
Athletics - 2026 World Athletics Ultimate Championships - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - September 11, 2026 Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh poses after winning the Women's High Jump final REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Ingebrigtsen, Mahuchikh shine on opening night of athletics' richest show
Athletics - 2026 World Athletics Ultimate Championships - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - September 11, 2026 Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen crosses the finish line to win the Men's 5000m final REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Ingebrigtsen, Mahuchikh shine on opening night of athletics' richest show
Athletics - 2026 World Athletics Ultimate Championships - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - September 11, 2026 Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh in action during the Women's High Jump final REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
12 Sep 2026 03:51AM
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BUDAPEST, Sept 11 : Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway won the men's 5,000 metres, while fellow Olympic champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine captured the women's high jump crown as the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship got underway on Friday in Budapest.

• The prize pot of $10 million is the richest in athletics, with winners pocketing $150,000. Runners-up win $75,000, with $40,000 awarded for third. The victorious relay teams split a pot of $80,000.

• Olympic champion Ingebrigtsen won with a late surge, clocking 12 minutes 59.24 seconds just seven months after undergoing Achilles surgery.

• Mahuchikh of Ukraine soared 1.99 metres to win the women's high jump.

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• Germany's Merlin Hummel won the hammer throw with 81.46 metres. Olympic champion Ethan Katzberg was stung by the rule, unique to this event, that guarantees athletes only two throws in a first round. The Canadian fouled on both of his attempts.

• The United States edged Jamaica by 0.08 seconds to win the mixed 4x100m relay.

• Veronica Vancardo took a nasty spill in the women's 800m semi-final that was won by Briton Keely Hodgkinson. "I was talking with Veronica, who fell unfortunately. She still has her teeth and she will be ok. Actually, this is one of my worst nightmares but this is sport and it happens sometimes."

• The three-day Ultimate Championship continues on Saturday.

Source: Reuters
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