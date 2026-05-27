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Inglis to captain Australia in Pakistan ODIs, Marsh injured
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Inglis to captain Australia in Pakistan ODIs, Marsh injured

Inglis to captain Australia in Pakistan ODIs, Marsh injured

Cricket - Fifth One Day International - England v Australia - Bristol County Ground, Bristol, Britain - September 29, 2024 Australia's Josh Inglis in action Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

27 May 2026 08:37AM
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MELBOURNE, May 27 : Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis will captain Australia in the one-day international series against Pakistan in place of Mitchell Marsh who has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

Here are some details:

• Marsh missed the final match of the Lucknow Super Giants' Indian Premier League campaign due to the injury.

• The all-rounder will remain in Perth for further assessment and treatment until further notice.

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• Cricket Australia said a decision on his availability for the white-ball tour of Bangladesh will be made in due course.

• The three-match series against Pakistan starts in Rawalpindi on Saturday

Source: Reuters
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