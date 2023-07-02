Iniesta coy on future plans following Vissel Kobe departure

Former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has given no indication of his next destination after the 2010 World Cup winner made an emotional departure from Japanese club Vissel Kobe on Saturday.

The 39-year-old, who scored the only goal when Spain won the title against the Netherlands in South Africa in 2010, finished his five-year spell in Japan with a 57-minute appearance in a 1-1 draw with Consadole Sapporo.

The game was Iniesta's first start in the league this season due to a succession of injuries that have limited his involvement in the current campaign as Kobe have launched a rare challenge for the J.League title.

"The last few months have been a really tough period both for me and those close to me," a teary-eyed Iniesta told a sold-out Misaki Park Stadium, according to Kyodo News.

"I have the desire to retire and close my career while playing on the pitch, and I'm taking my next step in accordance with that emotion."

Iniesta joined Kobe, owned by billionaire businessman Hiroshi Mikitani, in the summer of 2018 and helped the club claim their first trophy when they defeated Kashima Antlers to lift the 2019 Emperor's Cup.

The following season Kobe reached the semi-finals of the Asian Champions League in their debut in the continental championship and the team currently sit in third position in the J.League, two points behind leaders Yokohama F Marinos.

Tickets for Saturday's game sold out soon after Iniesta announced he would be leaving the club.

"I came here in 2018 to fulfill the promise of making this club big," Iniesta said.

"I feel I've managed to achieve that, and I've given my maximum both on and off the pitch. I hope you feel as much pride as I feel for this club."