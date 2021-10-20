Injured Allen ruled out of T20 World Cup for West Indies

MUMBAI : West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup after failing to recover from an ankle injury he suffered during the Indian Premier League, the world champions said on Wednesday.

Allen, 26, who bowls left-arm spin and is a handy batter, suffered a right ankle injury while playing for Punjab Kings in the recently concluded IPL.

Cricket West Indies named left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, who was a standby player, as Allen's replacement in the 15-man side.

The 28-year-old Hosein has represented West Indies, who won the last edition of the T20 World Cup in 2016, in nine 50-over matches and six T20s.

