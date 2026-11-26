Nov 25 : Francesco Bagnaia's Ducati career will end on the sidelines after the team said on Wednesday that the twice MotoGP champion was unfit for this weekend's season finale in Valencia.

Bagnaia suffered a painful crash on lap one in Qatar this month when Fermin Aldeguer collided with his Ducati's rear tyre, resulting in a fractured foot and the sprint being red-flagged.

The 29-year-old missed the Portuguese Grand Prix, where team mate Marc Marquez won his eighth MotoGP title.

"A return to the track slips away for Pecco: the final medical checks carried out this morning before the start did not give the green light to get back on the bike," Ducati said in a statement.

"Taking his place, just as in Portugal, will be Iker Lecuona, who is competing on home turf in Valencia and arrives energised and positive after scoring points in both races of the Portuguese weekend."

Bagnaia won MotoGP championships in 2022 and 2023 before finishing runner-up in 2024. But his fortunes have dipped since Marc Marquez's arrival in 2025, with the Spaniard winning the championship in each of the last two seasons.

"Still, it remains a special weekend: the farewell weekend to the Rossa of Borgo Panigale, closing a wonderful, success-filled story made of a love and a passion destined to last forever, with the winningest rider in Ducati's MotoGP history, boasting 31 wins to his name," Ducati added.

Bagnaia will join Aprilia in 2027 after signing a four-year deal with the Italian manufacturer, with KTM rider Pedro Acosta set to replace him at the factory Ducati team and partner Marquez in an all-Spanish lineup.